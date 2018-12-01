Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (CPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.67. Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Bank of America set a $31.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,079. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $51.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $200,036.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,340,000 after buying an additional 12,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,223.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,651 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 51.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 5,609,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 267.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,277,000 after acquiring an additional 867,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $33,950,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.