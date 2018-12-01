Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.83. 2,316,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,474. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $464.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, EVP Anne-Marie Duliege sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $535,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eldon C. Mayer III acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $537,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,500 shares of company stock worth $624,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,966,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 429,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,635,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,767,000 after purchasing an additional 242,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,414,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 3,260,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 988,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,710,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

