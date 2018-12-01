Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.32. 952,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $50.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.67%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

