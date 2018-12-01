Zacks: Brokerages Expect Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Brokerages expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to post sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Williams Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,366,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,322. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,773.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,537.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $993,625. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,532,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031,200 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 149.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,886,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,053,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,977,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,899,000 after purchasing an additional 93,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 270.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,013,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

