Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post $2.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.43 billion. Willis Towers Watson reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year sales of $8.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.84%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $165.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

WLTW traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,935. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $164.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,681,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd J. Jones sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $381,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 74.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

