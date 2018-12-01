Zacks: Brokerages Expect WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. WPX Energy posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Mobius Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mobius Capital Management LLC now owns 479,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 113,595 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,310,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 999,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,079,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 7,878,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,933. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 2.34.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

