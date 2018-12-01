Zacks: Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) Given $16.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Escalade an industry rank of 32 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ESCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Escalade in a research report on Sunday, August 19th.

Shares of ESCA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756. Escalade has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.02%. Research analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Escalade by 40.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Escalade by 194.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Escalade by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

