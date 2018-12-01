Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aramark (ARMK) to Sell

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARMK. Robert W. Baird raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aramark from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Nomura boosted their price target on Aramark from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 14.4% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 26.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 16.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

