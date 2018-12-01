Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry’s gain in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing over the last several quarters on higher admissions as well as improved payor and service mix. A number of acquisitions helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry, fueling its inorganic growth. The company has also raised its guidance from its previous projections. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are a couple of other positives for the company. However, its high operating expenses continue to weigh on the margins. The company is expected to witness a rise in costs due its constant growth-related investments, which in turn would not allow the debts to reduce, remaining a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.15.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $145.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total value of $116,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,765,000 after buying an additional 66,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,438,000 after buying an additional 5,419,134 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,474,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,597,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,078,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,361,000 after buying an additional 80,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,023,000 after buying an additional 138,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

