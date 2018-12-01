Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Limbach (LMB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Limbach alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LMB. TheStreet cut Limbach from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Roth Capital cut Limbach from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Limbach from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Limbach has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.87). Limbach had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 47.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 169.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 227.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 163,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 113,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.