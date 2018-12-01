Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tellurian (TELL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 930.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.00%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,518,728 shares in the company, valued at $201,912,594.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $103,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

