Zacks Investment Research Lowers Concho Resources (CXO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Concho Resources' core operations are focused in the prolific Permian basin, providing this large-cap E&P with an enviable acreage of low-risk top-tier assets and a multiyear drilling inventory. With the $9.5 billion RSP Permian acquisition, the company has been able to further bolster its scale and leadership position in the region. Moreover, the company decided to initiate a regular quarterly dividend payment of 12.5 cents, which will commence from the first quarter of 2019. Despite all the above-mentioned positives, service cost inflation and lack of geographical diversification keep us on the sidelines. Thus, Concho Resources is expected to have limited upside from current levels and warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CXO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $178.00 to $169.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.83.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $123.63 and a 52-week high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,752.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $161,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $188,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $204,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

