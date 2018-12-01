Zacks Investment Research Lowers Front Yard Residential (RESI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Front Yard Residential Corporation, operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It acquires single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. Front Yard Residential formerly known as Altisource Residential Corporation, is based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands. “

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:RESI opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.33 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 85.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. Analysts predict that Front Yard Residential will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Front Yard Residential news, Director George Whitfield Mcdowell acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rene Dittrich acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $55,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $508,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,814,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,054 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 127,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Front Yard Residential (RESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.