Zacks Investment Research Lowers Livexlive Media (LIVX) to Sell

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Livexlive Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Livexlive Media stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million.

In related news, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 84,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $426,816.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 16,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $64,317.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 122,078 shares of company stock worth $592,791 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

