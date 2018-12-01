Zacks Investment Research Upgrades bluebird bio (BLUE) to Buy

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $136.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “bluebird’s progress with its pipeline is encouraging. bluebird has an impressive pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases and cancer. LentiGlobin looks promising. The company’s collaboration with Regeneron is encouraging as it provides the company with funds. bluebird is also developing CAR T therapies in collaboration with Celgene for myeloma. The CAR T market holds potential and the successful development of the candidates will positively impact the company’s results. Celgene is expected to initiate a phase III study on bb2121 in third-line multiple myeloma shortly. Hence, we expect investors to focus on pipeline updates. bluebird does not have any approved products in its portfolio and an unfavorable outcome from any of the ongoing studies will be huge setback. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.80.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $122.89 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $225,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,555,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Davidson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $1,166,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,427. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,619,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,435,000 after purchasing an additional 422,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 5.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

