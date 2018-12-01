Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carolina Financial (CARO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

CARO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Carolina Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. 58,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,963. The company has a market capitalization of $769.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.76. Carolina Financial has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.62 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carolina Financial (CARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.