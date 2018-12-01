Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $99.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.87 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 56.75%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 858,377.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,197,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,445 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 994,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 521,632 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 181,612 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,302,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.