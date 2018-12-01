Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Manitex International (MNTX) to “Hold”

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNTX. ValuEngine cut Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Manitex International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 million, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Manitex International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manitex International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manitex International by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Manitex International during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manitex International during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

