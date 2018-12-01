Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TDK (TTDKY) to Hold

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of TTDKY opened at $79.27 on Thursday. TDK has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments. The Passive Components segment provides ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, high-frequency components, piezoelectric materials, circuit protection components, and sensors, as well as inductive devices, such as coils, ferrite cores, and transformers.

