Zacks: Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) Given $57.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $57.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.99 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 86 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Boenning Scattergood set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Middlefield Banc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

MBCN opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.20. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In related news, Director Darryl E. Mast acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.58 per share, with a total value of $69,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

