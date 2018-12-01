Zacks: Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Given $30.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rocky Brands an industry rank of 157 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

RCKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,958. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.24.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 145.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,376,000 after buying an additional 362,612 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 145,288 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 202.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 56,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.