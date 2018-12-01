Zacks: X Financial (XYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.46 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X Financial an industry rank of 97 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of X Financial in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of X Financial in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,617,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,525,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

NYSE:XYF traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,237. X Financial has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that X Financial will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

