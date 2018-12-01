Zeff Capital, Lp Buys 6,858 Shares of IEH Co. (IEHC) Stock

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp bought 6,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $93,954.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IEHC stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.43. IEH Co. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

About IEH

IEH Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications. Its products include are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to government, military, aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial, test equipment, and commercial electronic markets.

