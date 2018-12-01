Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Position Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 604.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $14,273,057.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,806 shares of company stock worth $15,547,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

