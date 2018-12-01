Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report released on Tuesday, November 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Pivotal Research set a $36.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,304 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,058 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 197,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zumiez by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,143,187 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 53.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 248,500 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter worth $14,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $54,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Travis Smith sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $92,118.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,497. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

