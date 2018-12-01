Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,063 Shares of UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 299,543 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in UDR by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UDR by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in UDR by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 765,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $1,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,969,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,829 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Sunday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

