Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $291.17 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $291,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,016,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $198,827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $80.70 and a 52-week high of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $13,086,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 669,327 shares in the company, valued at $74,228,364.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $4,061,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,238,415.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

