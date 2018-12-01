Zurcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $23.00 (ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded up 70.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Zurcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Zurcoin has a total market capitalization of $51,459.00 and $23.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000180 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001934 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Zurcoin

Zurcoin (CRYPTO:ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. Zurcoin’s official website is zurcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

