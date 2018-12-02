-$0.03 EPS Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Endurance International Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endurance International Group.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of EIGI stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $86,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Christine Timmins sold 22,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $201,880.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,608 shares of company stock worth $291,348. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,123,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,527,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,304,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,484,000 after purchasing an additional 261,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 193,309 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.