-$0.07 EPS Expected for Cray Inc. (CRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cray reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cray will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cray.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cray presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Henry sold 18,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $451,554.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,244.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,654. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cray by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,710,000 after purchasing an additional 279,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cray by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,077 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cray by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,560,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cray by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,364,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 291,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cray by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,354,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cray stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.35. Cray has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

