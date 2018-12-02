$0.23 EPS Expected for AppFolio Inc (APPF) This Quarter

Analysts expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. AppFolio reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). AppFolio had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

APPF has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 11.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $16,046,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 132,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,794. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.89 and a beta of 1.41.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

