$0.23 EPS Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Franklin Street Properties posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, B. Riley raised Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of FSP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 401,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,009. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

