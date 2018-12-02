$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (ROL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.64 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,166. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.30. Rollins has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Rollins shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, December 11th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 23rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, December 10th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.37%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

