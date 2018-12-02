$0.58 EPS Expected for Monro Inc (MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Monro reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,408,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,465. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its position in Monro by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Monro by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Shares of MNRO stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 463,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. Monro has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $82.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Monro’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

