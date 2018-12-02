$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.59. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $168.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Boot Barn stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. 794,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,131. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 74,725 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $2,199,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 34.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 218,700 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 283.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $778,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

