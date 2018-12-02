-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZEALAND PHARMA/S’s earnings. ZEALAND PHARMA/S posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZEALAND PHARMA/S.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $5.20. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a positive return on equity of 91.98% and a negative net margin of 483.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. MED reissued a “positive” rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ ZEAL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050. The company has a market cap of $415.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.28. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $18.91.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

