$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.65. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $118.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. FIG Partners raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 60.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 120,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 104.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,464,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,859,000 after buying an additional 2,793,131 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,558,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

