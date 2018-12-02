-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.66). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($7.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.49) to ($6.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liquidia Technologies.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Liquidia Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 price target on Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liquidia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,192. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $68,193,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.