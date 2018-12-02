0x Price Up 18.4% This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. 0x has a total market cap of $226.68 million and $9.28 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00009877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and Liqui. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.02408527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00127988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00194542 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.09513810 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,240,540 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, ZB.COM, HitBTC, AirSwap, Gate.io, Upbit, Zebpay, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Crex24, IDEX, Poloniex, Huobi, OKEx, BitMart, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, GOPAX, Mercatox, DDEX, Kucoin, Coinone, Cobinhood, BitBay, Bilaxy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, Bitbns, FCoin, DigiFinex, Tokenomy, Livecoin, Bithumb, Koinex, ABCC, Iquant, Binance, Independent Reserve, CoinTiger, Gatecoin and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

