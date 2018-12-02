$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. E*TRADE Financial posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Raymond James cut E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

ETFC stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brent Simonich purchased 1,943 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,995. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Weinreich purchased 5,725 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.33 per share, with a total value of $299,589.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,950.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,354. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 46.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,444,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 277.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

