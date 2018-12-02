$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $991.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 364,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 31,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 894,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,294. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 110.33%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

