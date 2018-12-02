$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium NV (CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.69 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellium from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

CSTM stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.39. 969,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,397. Constellium has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $885.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

