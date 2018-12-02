$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for ARRIS International plc (ARRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) will post $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ARRIS International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. ARRIS International posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ARRIS International will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ARRIS International.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. ARRIS International’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ARRIS International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered ARRIS International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARRIS International in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

NASDAQ:ARRS remained flat at $$30.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,109,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,011. ARRIS International has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,977 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,015,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,339,000 after purchasing an additional 286,005 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 759,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

