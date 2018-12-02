10,100 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Purchased by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 384.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 210.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Kelly Services stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $876.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.79. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $32.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

