$104.01 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report $104.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.60 million to $104.42 million. Accuray reported sales of $100.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $422.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.50 million to $422.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $442.49 million, with estimates ranging from $439.67 million to $445.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Accuray had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $95.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

ARAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accuray from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,171. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $39,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $218,502 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Accuray by 113.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Accuray during the second quarter worth $162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Accuray by 110.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Accuray by 37.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 917,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,044. Accuray has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

