10,638 Shares in AAON, Inc. (AAON) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,638 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at about $4,277,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AAON by 15.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in AAON by 32.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

AAON opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.13. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In related news, President Gary D. Fields sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Short sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $399,678.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

