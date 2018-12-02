$124.55 Million in Sales Expected for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) will announce $124.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.50 million. JAKKS Pacific reported sales of $136.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will report full year sales of $560.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.10 million to $568.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $585.55 million, with estimates ranging from $579.40 million to $591.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JAKKS Pacific.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $236.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAKK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of JAKK stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.30. 88,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,744. The company has a market cap of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 97,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply