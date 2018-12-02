$124.55 Million in Sales Expected for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) will announce $124.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.50 million. JAKKS Pacific reported sales of $136.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will report full year sales of $560.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.10 million to $568.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $585.55 million, with estimates ranging from $579.40 million to $591.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JAKKS Pacific.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $236.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAKK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of JAKK stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.30. 88,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,744. The company has a market cap of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 97,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

