150,000 Shares in Principia Biopharma Inc (PRNB) Acquired by Axa

Axa acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000. Axa owned about 0.66% of Principia Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $2,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leaf Ventures Ii L.P. New acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $27.86 on Friday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome.

