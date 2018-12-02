150,400 Shares in Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Quantenna Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 662,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,230,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,532,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 281,969 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTNA. BidaskClub downgraded Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quantenna Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of Quantenna Communications stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $560.18 million, a P/E ratio of 88.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.33. Quantenna Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.06 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantenna Communications news, SVP David William Carroll sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $85,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Scull sold 195,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $3,411,184.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,034.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,155 shares of company stock worth $6,061,638 in the last ninety days. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “150,400 Shares in Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/150400-shares-in-quantenna-communications-inc-qtna-purchased-by-fuller-thaler-asset-management-inc.html.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.