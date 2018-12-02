$163.54 Million in Sales Expected for Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) will report sales of $163.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Rowan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. Rowan Companies reported sales of $296.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rowan Companies will report full year sales of $792.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $825.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $690.66 million, with estimates ranging from $619.12 million to $789.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rowan Companies.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.39 million. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

RDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rowan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Rowan Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. HSBC lowered Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Rowan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rowan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rowan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

NYSE RDC traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,291. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rowan Companies has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDC. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rowan Companies (RDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.